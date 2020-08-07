Bossie the Cow found damaged on top of Santa Barbara eatery

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Beloved Bossie the Cow was found severely damaged Friday morning on top of Bossie's Kitchen in Santa Barbara.

The cow statue can be seen severed from its platform and lying on its side with its head on the corner of the building.

McConnell's Fine Ice Cream CEO Michael Palmer said he is very upset by this discovery.

It is unclear exactly how or when the cow was damaged.

Old Bossie has been standing at her place atop The Old Dairy since the 1930's and has been a Santa Barbara landmark since then. She was purchased by the owners of Bossie's Kitchen from a sculptor from Yukaipa, Calif.

She stood as a fun reminder of the delicious dairy products McConnell's has churned out over the past decades.

Bossie's Kitchen is located on the corner of Milpas Street and East Canon Perdido Street.