Father Larry named Fiesta 2020 Grand Marshal

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Fiesta announced that Father Larry Gosselin has been named the Grand Marshal of the Reimagined 2020 Fiesta Parade on Thursday morning.

Each year since 1930, the El Presidente or La Presidenta of Fiesta chooses a Grand Marshall of El Desfile Historico Parade, or the Historic Parade.

Fiesta organizers say this is a long standing tradition during the celebrations.

This year El Presidente Erik Davis selected Father Larry.

The parade will feature classic cars and decorated vehicles. The parade will travel through Santa Barbara and Montecito neighborhoods.

The caravan parade will take place on August 7, starting at noon.