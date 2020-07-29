Construction starts on multiuse pathway in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Road construction will begin on Las Positas and Modoc Road in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The pathway construction is called the Vision Zero project.

The project will create a safe separation for bicyclists, runners and pedestrians from higher speed vehicle traffic along Las Positas and Modoc Roads.

The 2.6 mile path project will connect the beach, schools, parks and commercial centers along the Pacific Coastal and Crosstown Bike Routes.

The project is funded through Active Transportation Program grant funds in addition to local Measure C funds for local matching costs.

