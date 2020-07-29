Skip to Content
Santa Barbara- S County
By
New
Published 1:06 pm

Construction starts on multiuse pathway in Santa Barbara

Multiuse Santa Barbara Path
Santa Barbara City

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Road construction will begin on Las Positas and Modoc Road in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The pathway construction is called the Vision Zero project.

The project will create a safe separation for bicyclists, runners and pedestrians from higher speed vehicle traffic along Las Positas and Modoc Roads.

The 2.6 mile path project will connect the beach, schools, parks and commercial centers along the Pacific Coastal and Crosstown Bike Routes.

The project is funded through Active Transportation Program grant funds in addition to local Measure C funds for local matching costs.

For more updates on the project, click here.

California / Outdoors / Traffic

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply