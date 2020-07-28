Buellton teen donates masks to Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- A young Buellton teen and her family are helping Santa Barbara County firefighters save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kadence Freed, 13, from Buellton made over 400 washable masks for Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Type 3 Incident Management Team.

Freed, with the help of her mom Jennifer and younger brother Collin, took several months to complete the masks.

Freed handed off the final batch of face masks on Tuesday morning.

Freed is an eighth grader from Dunn School.

In the social media post, Santa Barbara County Fire Medic Engine 31 in Buellton thanked Freed in person, with physical distancing protocol in place, for "a job well done".

County fire also thanked Ken Andersen of Nielsen Building Materials in Solvang for donating the cloth and materials to help Freed make her masks.