Body found 100 feet over cliff at Winchester Canyon Road in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County deputies found a body over the side of a cliff after responding to a 911 call regarding an overturned vehicle on a Santa Barbara road.

Deputies received the call around 6:30 a.m. on Friday and went to the 200 block of Winchester Canyon Road.

There they located a green Ford Expedition resting on the driver's side in the roadway. The Sheriff's Office said a resident in the area had called in about the vehicle.

Deputies said it appeared the Ford had driven up the right embankment of the road before rolling onto its side. The vehicle was determined to be empty when they arrived at the scene.

Deputies then checked the area for evidence and found a man's body in a creek about 100 feet over the side of a cliff. The creek is located about 20 feet west of the overturned Ford. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies contacted another witness who said they spoke with the man near the vehicle in the early morning hours after the crash. The man reportedly told the witness he was in the area visiting family and looking for a place to camp. He also said he was attempting to get his car back on its wheels. The witness said they advised the man to call a tow truck.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to the scene and set up a technical rope system to access the man's body and lift it back up the side of the cliff.

Coroner's detectives identified the man as 36-year-old Michael Currier of Long Beach.

Detectives said they do not suspect foul play was involved.