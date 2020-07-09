Injured swimmer rescued, flown to hospital from Red Rock Camp in Los Padres National Forest

Santa Barbara- S County

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a water rescue at Red Rock Camp in the Los Padres National Forest.

County Fire received the call around 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening.

Upon the arrival of County helicopter 4, a 23-year-old woman was found with a compound fracture on her lower body. Firefighters said the fracture happened after the woman jumped off a rock and struck something upon entering the water.

The helicopter deployed a firefighter to contact the woman. She was then packaged by firefighter paramedics on scene before being hoisted into the helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.