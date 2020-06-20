Santa Barbara County Superior Court orders zero dollar bail to remain in effect until further notice

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Superior Court of California in Santa Barbara County reported that Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo ordered the Emergency Bail Schedule to remain in effect until further notice.

The California Judicial Council announced the Emergency Rule #4, Statewide Emergency Bail Schedule in early April. The order was implemented in Santa Barbara County on April 13.

Under the order, a person arrested for any misdemeanor or lower-level felony could be released immediately from jail on a bail of $0. The purpose of this order was to reduce jail populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Presiding Judge Carrozzo's order, the zero bail schedule will remain in effect with the following exceptions: the person has previously committed a serious felony or the person acted as an aid or accessory to someone committing a serious felony.