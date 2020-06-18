Man arrested after fleeing hit-and-run crash on stolen bicycle in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara- S County

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man involved in a hit-and-run, reckless driving and stolen car incident in Carpinteria.

At around 9 a.m., a Sheriff's deputy noticed a smell of burning rubber from a car that passed by him on the 5700 block of Via Real in Carpinteria.

When the deputy officer tried to stop the car to warn the driver, believing it might have been a mechanical issue with the car, the driver fled from the officer and a pursuit ensued.

The car sped, crashed into several objects and cut through a construction area with construction workers on scene.

The car ended up driving up an embankment and landed on the Linden Overpass.

The suspect left the car and fled from the scene.

Deputies were later able to track him at Franklin Park where he was found riding a stolen bicycle.

Deputies arrested the man for stolen vehicle, reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon.

Other charges are being investigated, one of them includes a possible theft from a local store on Casitas Pass.

Deputies found that the car driven by the man was stolen from Calle Ocho.

The name and photo of the man has yet to be released.

The investigation is still ongoing.