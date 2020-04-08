Rosewood Miramar Beach’s “Easter To-Go”

Santa Barbara- S County

MONTECITO, Calif. - Rosewood Miramar Beach is offering a special holiday service for local residents to enjoy. 'Easter To-Go' is an Easter basket full of delicious dishes that people can indulge in from the comfort of their own homes.

The service is available for parties of two, four and six. Each basket offers a three-course meal consisting of primi pasquali, two carvings complete with condiments, two sides and two desserts.

Menu highlights include Classic Lasagna Bologese, Roasted Longfin Yellowtail and Spring Lamb with sides ranging from Artichoke Confit “Alla Romana” to Roasted Royal Trumpets Mushrooms.

For children, there's a separate menu that features dishes like Organic Chicken Strips and Salmon, Peas & Carrots.

Each basket comes with complimentary chocolate eggs, fresh baked sourdough and a variety of artisan California cheeses, dried fruits, framani soppressata and more.

The Easter baskets will be available for pick up or delivery from April 10th through 13th from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You can pre-order via Grubhub or by calling +1 805 252 3985.