Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries offer new free digital content

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are offering new free digital content.

They have partnered with Hoopla digital, which provides access to eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music, movies, and TV shows for children and adults through the Hoopla Bonus Borrows Collection.

The collection has a list of more than 1,000 top titles that are now being offered free until April 30, 2020.

Some items available include the Captain Underpants series, the Captain America comic book collections, Michael Connelly’s fiction, music by Taylor Swift and more.

Library patrons can check out up to ten items per month with Hoopla digital, but there are no restrictions on the number of items that can be borrowed from the Hoopla Bonus Borrows Collection.

Additional online material available to library cardholders includes:

E-library: Download e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines.

Kanopy: A new free streaming service where you can watch up to 10 movies per month.

The New York Times: Read this newspaper online from anywhere.

Brainfuse HelpNow!: Live, online tutoring available daily from 1:00 – 10:00 p.m.

If you don’t have a Goleta Valley or Santa Ynez Valley Library card, you can still get one that allows you access to downloadable services by going to the Black Gold eCard Registration webpage.

The libraries will also continue to offer personalized reading lists. Fill out this form, providing information on the type of books you like and don’t like, and a staff member will put together a reading list for you.