One805 seeks donations to protect first responders from COVID-19

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One805, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting first responders, emergency preparedness and response, is seeking donations this weekend of critical supplies for first responders.

The supplies will be distributed to the locations where they are most needed for medical and first responding departments throughout Santa Barbara County.

Supplies will be collected at their office Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One805 is specifically seeking:

Masks (all kinds)

Gloves

Liquid Hand Sanitizer

Protective Medical Clothing

One805 has a monitored drop box set up at their office on 2000 State Street in Santa Barbara, located in the Goodwin & Thyne Properties building with curbside parking and drop off.

The nonprofit asks that items be secured in large envelopes or bags. All residents are advised to adhere to current social distancing guidelines when dropping off items.

Supplies can also be mailed to: One805, Inc., 2000 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

One805 is also searching for empty residences to be used for active first responders who want to limit potential virus exposure to their family members.

If you have an empty home or residence in Santa Barbara County that you'd like to donate for this purpose, please email info@one805.org.

“If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that this community knows how to rally in times of need,” said One805 Executive Director Angela Binetti Schmidt. “As we all heed orders to shelter at home, our first responders are still serving on the front lines. These items will help to mitigate their risk of COVID-19 exposure – and serve in our collective efforts to flatten the curve.”

For more information, you can visit their website at www.One805.org