Amtrak Pacific Surfliner reduces schedule starting Monday

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Amtrak Pacific Surfliner will modify its service schedule beginning on Monday.

Effective for Monday, March 23

In order to get equipment in position, a temporary schedule reduction will be implemented and service will be modified during a one-day transition period.

Northbound:

Trains 564, 580, and 584 will operate as scheduled

Trains 569, 573, 583, 591, 595, and 759 are cancelled

Trains 763 and 777 will operate according to the schedule between San Diego and Goleta (no service north of Goleta)

Trains 767 and 785 will operate according to the schedule between San Diego and Los Angeles (no service north of Los Angeles)

Southbound:

Trains 561, 565, 579, and 593 will operate as scheduled

Trains 562, 566, 572, 578, 590, 782, and 792 are cancelled

Train 796 will operate according to the schedule between Goleta and San Diego (no service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta)

Effective Tuesday, March 24 - Until Further Notice

The Pacific Surfliner will operate on a reduced schedule following the adjustments below.

Northbound:

Trains 759, 561/1761, 565/1565, 569/1569, 573/1573, 583, 591/1591, and 595 are cancelled

Trains 763 and 777 will operate according to the schedule between San Diego and Goleta (no service north of Goleta)

Trains 767/1767 and 785 will operate according to the schedule between San Diego and Los Angeles (no service north of Los Angeles)

Southbound:

Trains 562, 566/1566, 572/1572, 578, 782, 590/1590, and 792 are cancelled

Train 774 will operate according to the schedule between Los Angeles and San Diego (no service between San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles)

Train 796 will operate according to the schedule between Goleta and San Diego (no service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta)

Service to San Luis Obispo will be preserved through limited bus connections from Santa Barbara. This is subject to change and any updates will be posted at PacificSurfliner.com/Advisory.

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency oversees the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service.

The agency said the safety of the passengers and crews is its highest priority.

“These adjustments will preserve connections to the communities we serve, while also addressing changes in ridership and guidance from public health experts,” said Managing Director, Donna DeMartino.