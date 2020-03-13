Two-vehicle accident causes traffic in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A two-vehicle accident caused traffic on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County on Friday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on westbound Highway 154 at Stagecoach Road in Santa Ynez Valley.

The first engine on scene reported two vehicles involved. Two people had minor injuries and were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

One engine remains on scene to clean up the incident.

Cal Fire also responded to the accident.

There were traffic restrictions due to the accident.

The cause is under investigation.

We will have updates as more information becomes available.