Hospice of Santa Barbara take proactive measure to reduce exposure of COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Hospice of Santa Barbara developed an organization-wide response and mitigation plan to reduce exposure of COVID-19.

This comes from the urging of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to develop a "social distancing plan" geared towards reducing person-to-person contact.

HSB will practice social distancing plan.

This will be in consideration of the at-risk population that the program serves.

They have programs like Bereavement, Patient Care Services, Volunteer and Community Education.

The practice will be implemented from March 10 to March 31, at the earliest.

They will be practicing the following measures:

Transition in-office and on-school campus counseling appointments to telephone or other electronic format.

Bereavement Support Groups during the period will be paused and rescheduled.

Transition Patient Care Services from in-person care management to telephone/virtual support and guidance.

Community events, meetings, and gatherings during this period will be paused and rescheduled.

HSB’s Response Team will be meeting regularly between now and March 31 to assess the risk and adjust the plan.

For more information on the programs that HSB provides, click here.