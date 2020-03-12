Downed power lines cause small fire, power outage near Parma Park in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A power outage impacted 1,092 residences near Parma Park in Santa Barbara Thursday evening after Santa Barbara City Firefighters responded to a small fire in the area.

Santa Barbara City Fire responded to reports of a transformer fire in the area of Sycamore Canyon Road and Sycamore Vista Lane just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

City Fire reported that a transformer blew and dropped live power lines onto the street. The lines came in contact with nearby bushes and sparked a small, two-by-two foot fire in the decorative wood chips in a nearby resident's front yard.

Firefighters said the fire was extinguished immediately after the power lines were deactivated.

City Fire said they believe a small tree branch may have fallen and broken the power lines.

Southern California Edison is on the scene and has already removed the down lines. Power is still down for the immediate neighborhood at Sycamore Canyon Road and Stanwood Drive.

About 531 people are affected as of 8:45 p.m. SCE estimates that power will be fully restored to residents by Friday morning.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.