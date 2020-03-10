UCSB to transition to online courses due to coronavirus concerns

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- UC Santa Barbara will transition the remainder of Winter quarter and early Spring quarter of classes to online classes on Tuesday afternoon.

UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang gave a statement to all staff and students of the university.

This implementation is based off the advice of leading health experts in order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

In the email sent to students and staff, it says that they strongly recommend instructors to make alternative arrangements for in-person classes and final exams starting March 11.

They also ask instructors and departments to make plans in shifting Spring quarter classes to online classes at least through the month of April.

The school recommends against all non-essential business travel, international and domestic for UCSB employees through the end of April. This goes along with Spring Break approaching.

They say this guidance is in addition to the current UC systemwide restriction already in place to CDC Level 3 and Level 2 countries.

Cal Poly provided the following statement to the newsroom:

"The university is planning for a variety of different scenarios. Neither of those has been implemented at this time." Cal Poly SLO

