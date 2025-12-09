Grover Beach Residents Concerned About Overdevelopment

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - At Monday night’s Grover Beach City Council meeting, local residents made their voices heard in opposition to a proposed development in the city’s west end.

Citing some of the developments recently completed, locals say additional parking was unaccounted for and traffic problems are increasing as a result.

Long-time residents are concerned additional high-rise developments such as the recently opened Trinity townhome complex on Front Street will continue taking away the small-town charm Grover Beach is known for.

Some residents are also concerned about how these developments intend to bring more wealth into Grover Beach, and how it can be sustained in years to come.

