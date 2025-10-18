Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Flight departing SLO County Airport diverted by bird strike Saturday; No injuries reported

KEYT
By
Published 3:13 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An aircraft departing San Luis Obispo County Airport Saturday had to turn around after a bird strike Saturday afternoon.

The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported stated the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The San Luis Obispo County Airports flight status webpage showed that Alaska Airlines flight 3383 was diverted and San Luis Obispo County Fire Department later confirmed it was the flight diverted.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, their crews were dispatched to the scene at 2:29 p.m. and the bird strike appears to have impacted one of the San Diego-bound flight's engines.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

