Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams on the scene of 40-acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County

McKittrick Summit North - ALERTCalifornia system
By
today at 1:59 pm
Published 2:16 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are responding to a 40-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Alma Road and Anwannee Trail north of Soda Lake in eastern San Luis Obispo County Saturday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is threatening three structures in the area as crews respond on the ground and in the air.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Alma Road
Anwannee Trail
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
Soda Lake
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content