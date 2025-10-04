Fire teams on the scene of 40-acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are responding to a 40-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Alma Road and Anwannee Trail north of Soda Lake in eastern San Luis Obispo County Saturday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is threatening three structures in the area as crews respond on the ground and in the air.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.