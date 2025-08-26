San Luis Obispo man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Grover Beach
GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Grover Beach Police officers arrested a 31-year-old San Luis Obispo man on multiple charges just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A GBPD officer tried to stop a stolen vehicle at a traffic stop at Grand Ave. and 13th St. when the 31-year-old sped away and caused a police pursuit.
GBPD officers and Arroyo Grande Police attempted to find the San Luis Obispo man on foot, where they later located a loaded gun dropped by the 31-year-old.
GBPD officers also found the man at the Burger King on Oak Park and Grand after said foot pursuit.
The 31-year-old was later arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:
- auto theft
- firearm possession
- possession of stolen property
- fraud (felony)
- theft (felony)