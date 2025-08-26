Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Grover Beach Police officers arrested a 31-year-old San Luis Obispo man on multiple charges just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A GBPD officer tried to stop a stolen vehicle at a traffic stop at Grand Ave. and 13th St. when the 31-year-old sped away and caused a police pursuit.

GBPD officers and Arroyo Grande Police attempted to find the San Luis Obispo man on foot, where they later located a loaded gun dropped by the 31-year-old.

GBPD officers also found the man at the Burger King on Oak Park and Grand after said foot pursuit.

The 31-year-old was later arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

  • auto theft
  • firearm possession
  • possession of stolen property
  • fraud (felony)
  • theft (felony)
