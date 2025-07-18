Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams on the scene of two-acre vegetation fire on Ranchita Canyon Road east of San Miguel

today at 2:10 pm
Published 2:28 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a two-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Ranchita Canyon Road and Von Dollen Road east of San Miguel Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames has been halted in the area which is surrounded by vineyards.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article once it is received.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

