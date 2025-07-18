Fire teams on the scene of two-acre vegetation fire on Ranchita Canyon Road east of San Miguel

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a two-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Ranchita Canyon Road and Von Dollen Road east of San Miguel Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames has been halted in the area which is surrounded by vineyards.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article once it is received.