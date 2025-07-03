Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Two swimmers rescued from the waters off of Oceano Dunes Thursday

No fireworks at all this 4th for unincorporated SLO county areas like Oceano.
KEYT
No fireworks at all this 4th for unincorporated SLO county areas like Oceano.
By
New
today at 2:30 pm
Published 3:42 pm

OCEANO, Calif. – Two swimmers were rescued by alert beachgoers and State Parks lifeguards from the waters off of the Oceano Dunes south of Oceano when they could not make it back to shore Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, one of the two swimmers was taken by a California Highway Patrol air ambulance to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department noted that waves are are quite large today and swimmers are urged to know their limits and stay safe over the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
ocean rescue
oceano
oceano dunes
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
swimmers
water safety

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content