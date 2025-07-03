Two swimmers rescued from the waters off of Oceano Dunes Thursday

OCEANO, Calif. – Two swimmers were rescued by alert beachgoers and State Parks lifeguards from the waters off of the Oceano Dunes south of Oceano when they could not make it back to shore Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, one of the two swimmers was taken by a California Highway Patrol air ambulance to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department noted that waves are are quite large today and swimmers are urged to know their limits and stay safe over the busy Fourth of July weekend.