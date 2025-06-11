Fire crews put out two-acre vegetation fire on Nacimiento Lake Drive northwest of Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a two-acre vegetation fire in the 3100 block of Nacimiento Lake Drive northwest of Paso Robles Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, there were downed power lines in the area and crews were able to halt forward progress of the flames around 10:45 a.m. with no structures directly threatened during the response.

The fire was largely contained to nearby grasses as firefighters battled the flames in the air and on the ground added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.