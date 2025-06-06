Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams are responding to half-acre vegetation fire on Pioneer Ranch Road east of Templeton

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 2:11 pm
Published 2:18 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are on the scene of a half-acre vegetation fire that is threatening a nearby structure in the 2000 block of Pioneer Ranch Road east of Templeton.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the flames had a moderate rate of spread before forward progress was stopped around 2:16 p.m. Friday.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

