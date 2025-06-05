Atascadero man hospitalized with major injuries after motorcycle crash on El Pomar Drive

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Jeremy Thomas, 51, of Atascadero suffered major injuries after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding westbound on El Pomar Drive Wednesday.

On June 4, around 7:35 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a motorcycle crash on El Pomar Drive, east of Vaquero Road stated a press release from CHP-Templeton Area Thursday.

According to the CHP-Templeton Area, it was determined that Thomas was riding a black 2018 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on El Pomar Drive at a high rate of speed when he failed to properly navigate a curve in the roadway.

Thomas lost control of the motorcycle, travelled across a lane of opposing traffic, and was ejected when he reached the south shoulder of the road detailed the CHP-Templeton Area.

The 51-year-old sustained major injuries from the incident and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center shared the CHP-Templeton Area.

Alcohol nor drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation the CHP-Templeton Area explained.