Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Atascadero man hospitalized with major injuries after motorcycle crash on El Pomar Drive

KEYT
By
today at 2:04 pm
Published 2:14 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Jeremy Thomas, 51, of Atascadero suffered major injuries after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding westbound on El Pomar Drive Wednesday.

On June 4, around 7:35 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a motorcycle crash on El Pomar Drive, east of Vaquero Road stated a press release from CHP-Templeton Area Thursday.

According to the CHP-Templeton Area, it was determined that Thomas was riding a black 2018 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on El Pomar Drive at a high rate of speed when he failed to properly navigate a curve in the roadway.

Thomas lost control of the motorcycle, travelled across a lane of opposing traffic, and was ejected when he reached the south shoulder of the road detailed the CHP-Templeton Area.

The 51-year-old sustained major injuries from the incident and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center shared the CHP-Templeton Area.

Alcohol nor drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation the CHP-Templeton Area explained.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
atascadero
CHP-Templeton Area
El Pomar Drive
Jeremy Thomas
KEYT
major injury collision
Motorcycle Crash
san luis obispo county
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content