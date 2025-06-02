Vegetation burns east of Santa Margarita scheduled for Tuesday, June 3

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A planned burn of 17 acres of vegetation has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 3 starting at 10 a.m. on private property about 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the planned or prescribed burns will be conducted on Seven Oaks Way between Las Pilitas and Parkhill Road and are intended to reduce flammable materials in the area.

The burns are a collaborative one-day effort amongst private landowners, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, and the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The burns are also intended to support the long-term ecological health of the area by promoting native plant species and improve the biodiversity of the region through proactive, science-based land management explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Fire personnel will be on site during the burn and precautions will be taken to ensure weather conditions that will disperse smoke and prevent the spread of flames noted the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Smoke will be visible in the area warned the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.