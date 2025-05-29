Crews responding to quarter-acre vegetation fire northwest of Paso Robles Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a quarter-acre vegetation fire in the 7500 block of Nonpariel Court northwest of Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, firefighters from the Santa Margarita Volunteer Fire Department have joined county crews and firefighting aircraft at the scene.

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.