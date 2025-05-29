Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Crews responding to quarter-acre vegetation fire northwest of Paso Robles Thursday

today at 1:22 pm
Published 1:27 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a quarter-acre vegetation fire in the 7500 block of Nonpariel Court northwest of Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, firefighters from the Santa Margarita Volunteer Fire Department have joined county crews and firefighting aircraft at the scene.

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

