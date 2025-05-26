San Luis Obispo County Fire conducting planned burn east of Santa Margarita Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A collaboration of fire agencies and private land owners will be conducting a planned burn Tuesday on Seven Oaks Way east of Santa Margarita.

The planned or prescribed burn of about 25 acres of vegetation will begin around 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 27, 2025, on private lands on Seven Oaks Way between Las Pilitas Road and Parkhill Road shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department in a press release about the plan.

The scheduled fire is about 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita and is intended to reduce flammable material in the area and improve the health of the local ecosystem explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, smoke will be visible in the surrounding areas and residents are asked to report fires not associated with this burn as fire personnel will be on site monitoring the flames.