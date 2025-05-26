Brent Perucca of San Luis Obispo died Sunday while being held at the SLO County Jail

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Brent Perucca of San Luis Obispo died while incarcerated at the San Luis Obispo County Jail Sunday.

On Monday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shared that Perucca's next of kin have been notified of his death.

On May 25, during regular cell checks, jail staff noticed an inmate was in "medical distress" and staff began to render medical aid including CPR stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Despite those life-saving attempts, paramedics pronounced the man dead at 4:30 p.m. and he was later identified as 29-year-old Brent Perucca by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Monday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Perucca was arrested by the San Luis Obispo Police Department on May 23 around 12:40 p.m. and he was taken to the hospital to receive medical clearance regarding his chronic health issues.

Perucca remained at the hospital for several hours on the day of his arrest and received testing and an examination in connection with his long-term health issues explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Following his medical examinations, Perucca was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail around 6 p.m. where he had additional medical screenings performed by medical staff at the detention facility and received treatment for his medical conditions detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office noted in its press release Monday that Perucca had been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail more than 20 times in the past.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning and the results are still pending, but no foul play is currently suspected in his death shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.