Camp Roberts to host multiple planned burns and firefighting training Wednesday through Friday

CAMP ROBERTS, Calif. – Fire agencies will be conducting planned burns as part of a series of training exercises at multiple locations at Camp Roberts beginning Wednesday, May 21 and running through Friday, May 23.

The planned fires of about 500 acres of grass and oak woodland are scheduled for all three days and a total of 45 fire personnel from San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Kings, and Tulare counties will be at the national guard installation along Highway 101, north of Paso Robles detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the planned -or prescribed- burns will provide fire prevention and reduction benefits to the area while firefighters will gain crucial knowledge of ignition tools, equipment, and techniques that they can use to fight future fires across Central California.

Drivers in the area are warned they will likely see smoke especially while driving along Highway 101.

