Fire teams responded to small vegetation fire in Salinas Riverbed Wednesday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a small vegetation fire in the riverbed west of North River Road that has been determined to have been caused by people living in the area.

On Wednesday, around 2:45 p.m., firefighters were called to the Salinas Riverbed behind a business in the 1800 block of North River Road for reports of a vegetation fire stated a press release from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Arriving first responders found a quarter-acre vegetation fire burning trees and heavy brush inside of the riverbed and were able to work quickly to contain the fire within 20 minutes shared Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Due to the City of Paso Robles' automatic aid agreement, two fire engines and a Battalion Chief from San Luis Obispo County Fire Department joined the responding three fire engines and Battalion Chief from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services for a total of 15 firefighters involved in the response detailed Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, the cause of the fire has been officially determined to have been related to unhoused people living in the area.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services ask residents to remain aware and report any signs of smoke or fire during the dry season.