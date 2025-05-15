Fire crews responding to small vegetation fire on Huer Huero Road east of Santa Margarita

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a quarter-acre vegetation fire near the 9000 block of Huer Huero Road off of Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is largely contained to nearby grasses and crews are on the scene working to contain the flames.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.