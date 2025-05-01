Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Cash Taylor Dalton of Morro Bay sentenced to ten years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child

KEYT
By
New
today at 2:12 pm
Published 2:31 pm

NORFOLK, Va. – Cash Taylor Dalton, 30, of Morro Bay was sentenced to ten years in prison and 30 years of supervised release for enticing a 12-year-old girl from Prince William County to engage in sex.

Dalton was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution and a search warrant of his home resulted in evidence that he has been in communication with three other children under the age of 16 stated the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in a press release Thursday.

On Jan. 16 of this year, Dalton pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor shared the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began its investigation of Dalton after the parents of the 12-year-old girl found communications on her cell phone with Dalton.

The investigation showed that Dalton and the girl had been communicating for about three months, that he had sent her sexually explicit images of himself, "extremely graphic sexual messages via text and email", and messages directing the girl to engage in sexual activities and record herself and send those recordings to him.

Dalton and the 12-year-old also discussed meeting to have sex added the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In November of 2024, FBI agents served a search warrant at Dalton's home and recovered evidence of the 30-year-old's communications with the Prince William County girl as well as three other children under the age of 16 detailed the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in May of 2006, shared the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Cash Taylor Dalton
enticement of a minor
Federal Bureau of Investigation
federal prison
KEYT
MORRO BAY
Prince William County
Project Safe Childhood
sentencing
sexual exploitation of a child
supervised release condition
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content