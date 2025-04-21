Skip to Content
Fire crews put out tractor fire off Highway 46

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 1:28 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews were on the scene of a tractor fire that sparked a nearby vegetation fire off of eastbound Highway 46 and Gruenhagen Flat Road east of Paso Robles Monday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews arrived to find a fully involved tractor fire and were able to contain both the vehicle fire and the small vegetation fire sparked in the field surrounding the tractor.

There were no threats associated with the flames and crews remained on the scene after the fire was put out for about an hour added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

