Man and woman arrested in connection with string of San Luis Obispo County vehicle burglaries

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries at the Bob Jones Trail parking lot on Ontario Road.

Multiple vehicle burglaries were reported in the area in March of this year stated a press release Thursday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

In latest reported burglary on March 31, 2025, a victim returned to their car after using the trail and found their front and rear passenger windows broken and their wallet and credit cards had been stolen detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

While the victim was speaking with responding deputies, they received an alert that one of their credit cards had been used at two different stores, one declined purchase was for over $500 and the other that did get processed was for more than $300 shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to identify a vehicle believed to have been associated with numerous burglaries at the Bob Jones Trail parking lot and patrol deputies found video surveillance footage of a man and a woman from one of the burglaries.

Detectives and a Sheriff's Office Forensic Specialist were able to use the video to identify the suspects explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects were also connected to a vehicle burglary at the Pismo Preserve on April 10, 2025, as well as several vehicle burglaries in Nipomo in the early morning hours of April 11 stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the identified pair, a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were located at a motel in Santa Maria and taken into custody and stolen property linked to the burglaries in Nipomo was collected at the scene.

Both the man and the woman were arrested and booked for burglary and identity theft charges at the County Jail shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.