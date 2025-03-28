Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Henry Vincent Terronez of Porterville arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation

KEYT
By
New
today at 12:32 pm
Published 12:44 pm

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – On Thursday, 34-year-old Henry Vincent Terronez of Porterville was arrested on multiple charges related to a multi-week human trafficking investigation.

Detectives made contact with Terronez in Arroyo Grande where he was allegedly intending to meet a minor for sexual purposes stated the Grover Beach Police Department in a press release Friday.

According to Grover Beach Police, Terronez had an unregistered and concealed AR-15 behind his driver's seat as well as a 60-round drum magazine and several 30-round magazines with armor-piercing ammunition when he was arrested Thursday.

The image below, courtesy of the Grover Beach Police Department, shows the weapon and ammunition seized during Thursday's arrest and search of Terronez's vehcile.

Terronez was arrested and booked on the following charges:

  • PC 25400(a)(1)-Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Vehicle
  • PC 236.1(c)(1)-Human Trafficking of a Victim Under 18 Years Old
  • PC 288.4(a)(2)-Arranging a Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes
  • PC 288.4(b)-Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes
  • PC 266(i)-Pandering
  • PC 288.2(a)(1)-Sending Harmful Matter to Minor with Sexual Intent

Law enforcement believe that additional survivors may come forward and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Jared Allegranza at 805-473-4511 shared the Grover Beach Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
firearms charges
grover beach
Grover Beach Police Department
Henry Vincent Terronez
human trafficking
KEYT

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content