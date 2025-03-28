Henry Vincent Terronez of Porterville arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – On Thursday, 34-year-old Henry Vincent Terronez of Porterville was arrested on multiple charges related to a multi-week human trafficking investigation.

Detectives made contact with Terronez in Arroyo Grande where he was allegedly intending to meet a minor for sexual purposes stated the Grover Beach Police Department in a press release Friday.

According to Grover Beach Police, Terronez had an unregistered and concealed AR-15 behind his driver's seat as well as a 60-round drum magazine and several 30-round magazines with armor-piercing ammunition when he was arrested Thursday.

The image below, courtesy of the Grover Beach Police Department, shows the weapon and ammunition seized during Thursday's arrest and search of Terronez's vehcile.

Terronez was arrested and booked on the following charges:

PC 25400(a)(1)-Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Vehicle

PC 236.1(c)(1)-Human Trafficking of a Victim Under 18 Years Old

PC 288.4(a)(2)-Arranging a Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes

PC 288.4(b)-Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes

PC 266(i)-Pandering

PC 288.2(a)(1)-Sending Harmful Matter to Minor with Sexual Intent

Law enforcement believe that additional survivors may come forward and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Jared Allegranza at 805-473-4511 shared the Grover Beach Police Department.