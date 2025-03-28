Henry Vincent Terronez of Porterville arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation
GROVER BEACH, Calif. – On Thursday, 34-year-old Henry Vincent Terronez of Porterville was arrested on multiple charges related to a multi-week human trafficking investigation.
Detectives made contact with Terronez in Arroyo Grande where he was allegedly intending to meet a minor for sexual purposes stated the Grover Beach Police Department in a press release Friday.
According to Grover Beach Police, Terronez had an unregistered and concealed AR-15 behind his driver's seat as well as a 60-round drum magazine and several 30-round magazines with armor-piercing ammunition when he was arrested Thursday.
The image below, courtesy of the Grover Beach Police Department, shows the weapon and ammunition seized during Thursday's arrest and search of Terronez's vehcile.
Terronez was arrested and booked on the following charges:
- PC 25400(a)(1)-Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Vehicle
- PC 236.1(c)(1)-Human Trafficking of a Victim Under 18 Years Old
- PC 288.4(a)(2)-Arranging a Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes
- PC 288.4(b)-Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes
- PC 266(i)-Pandering
- PC 288.2(a)(1)-Sending Harmful Matter to Minor with Sexual Intent
Law enforcement believe that additional survivors may come forward and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Jared Allegranza at 805-473-4511 shared the Grover Beach Police Department.