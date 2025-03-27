Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

SLO City Fire Department running training at Fire Station 1 on Santa Barbara Avenue Thursday; Residents may see and smell smoke in the area

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:21 am
Published 10:26 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department is conducting a training burn at Station 1 at 2160 Santa Barbara Avenue Thursday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, neighbors may see smoke in the area around the fire station and are encouraged to close their windows.

The training burn is being run alongside the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District added the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

