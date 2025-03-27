SLO City Fire Department running training at Fire Station 1 on Santa Barbara Avenue Thursday; Residents may see and smell smoke in the area

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department is conducting a training burn at Station 1 at 2160 Santa Barbara Avenue Thursday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, neighbors may see smoke in the area around the fire station and are encouraged to close their windows.

The training burn is being run alongside the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District added the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.