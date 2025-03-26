Fire crews knocked down fire at single-family home on Ocean View Avenue in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Fire teams are overhauling the scene of a residential fire in the 300 block of Ocean View Avenue Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, all residents of the single-family home safely exited the building and crews were able to fully knock down the fire at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.