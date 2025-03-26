Skip to Content
Fire crews knocked down fire at single-family home on Ocean View Avenue in Pismo Beach

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 5:32 pm
Published 5:38 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Fire teams are overhauling the scene of a residential fire in the 300 block of Ocean View Avenue Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, all residents of the single-family home safely exited the building and crews were able to fully knock down the fire at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

