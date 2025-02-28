Paso Robles firefighters will be training at Georgia Brown School this Saturday and Sunday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Fire Department will be using the old Georgia Brown School at 525 36th Street for training this weekend.

The various drills will involve hose pulling and firefighter rescue, but no live fire or destructive training will take place at the site shared Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services in a press release Friday.

The training sessions will take place on March 1 and 2 and residents can expect to see signs posted in the area announcing the training as well as additional firefighters and their equipment in the area explained Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.