Approximately 50,000 gallons of treated wastewater and rainwater released into San Luis Obispo Creek

today at 5:23 pm
Published 5:39 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – About 50,000 gallons of treated wastewater and diluted rainwater from the City of San Luis Obispo Wastewater Treatment Plant was released into the San Luis Obispo Creek due to a storm surge Thursday.

According to the County of San Luis Obispo, the release was mitigated by 1 p.m. and the closest outfall of the creek into the Pacific Ocean is at Avila Beach.

Beach Closure Advisories have been issued already for creek outfalls and beach areas across the County and the San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health Services Division advises all beachgoers to avoid contact with ocean water near Avila Beach.

Contact with ocean water within three days of any significant rainfall poses a risk for those vulnerable to waterborne pathogens as rainwater runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms detailed the County of San Luis Obispo.

For more information about beach water quality, visit SurfSafeSLO.org or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at 805-788-3411.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

