Former SLO County Probation Officer charged with nine felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Former Deputy Probation Officer Fallyn Sierra Rollins has been charged with nine felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement for the alleged theft of more than $100,000 from the San Luis Obispo County Probation Officers' Association.

The criminal complaint alleged that between February 2023 and August 2024, Rollins embezzled more than $100,000 while serving as Treasurer of the San Luis Obispo County Probation Officer's Association, a non-profit organization working on behalf of employees of the Probation Department.

As Treasurer, Rollins had unique control over the employee organization's checking account, debit card, and financial records which she allegedly used to divert money undetected shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the Probation Officers' Association reported the suspected theft to the San Luis Obispo Police Department which opened an investigation into the allegations.

On Feb. 4, 2025, an arrest warrant was issued for Rollins in the amount of $1.18 million and during Rollins' court appearance Feb. 7, she filed a motion to recall the arrest warrant and requested to be released on her own recognizance shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Blumenthal argued Rollins' bail should remain at $1.18 million stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

During Friday's court proceedings, Judge Barry LaBarbara recalled the warrant and reduced Rollins' bail to $100,000 with multiple conditions including she wear an electronic monitor, she not work or volunteer anywhere she is entrusted with financial responsibilities, and she submit to a search or her person or property detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Rollins will be monitored by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department while on pretrial release and is next due in court on Feb. 24 of this year.