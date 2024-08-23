Skip to Content
Fire crews put out house fire in Paso Robles

Courtesy: Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services
Published 9:16 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A house fire was put out by fire crews Friday afternoon, according to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire around 2:56 p.m. in the 1500 block of Vine Street near the area of 15th.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes. The homeowner was found attempting to put out the fire near his rear porch as fire crews observed moderate smoke coming from the rear of the home.

According to Paso Robles Fire, the son and dog of the man were still in the structure and were told to leave.

The fire spread to the attic, however, fire crews contained it to the attic and exterior of the home.

Three fire engines, one battalion chief and one deputy chief responded from Paso Robles.

One fire engine and one battalion chief from Cal Fire SLO County and one engine from the Atascadero Fire Department assisted Paso Robles Fire.

Paso Robles Fire also say, the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Ambulance assisted.

At this time, Paso Robles Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

