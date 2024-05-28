SLO County libraries to launch summer reading program June 8

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County's public libraries invite readers of all ages to take part in a summer reading challenge across the county starting June 8.

San Luis Obispo County, CA Central Coast readers of all ages are invited to participate in a Summer Reading challenge and other free events and activities at County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries locations this summer.

Summer Reading is the Library’s annual challenge where participants read books to earn prizes. This year’s program runs June 8-August 10.

“Every summer, thousands of kids and teens track their reading and share their progress with us,” said Erica Thatcher, Engagement and Marketing Coordinator for the libraries. “We hope even more kids and families will unplug and relax with books this summer. Reading during summer break will help kids be ready for the upcoming school year, too.”

For every three books they read, kids earn a spin on a prize wheel. Teens receive a book bag and book to keep. Adults can also track their own reading to win a book bag.

Readers are also invited to participate in the Quail Quest—a challenge to visit any or all the libraries 14 times over the summer. “We have a cute enamel quail pin for the first 500 people who complete the Quail Quest,” said Thatcher.

Additionally, libraries will be hosting free events including a reptile show, a symphony instruments “petting zoo,” and boba tea book clubs for teens.

“Summer Reading is our time to celebrate books, libraries, and our members,” said Thatcher. “We want folks to stop by to discover books they love, but also to make some memories, and to get something special for reading with us.”

This year’s Summer Reading is sponsored by the San Luis Obispo County Library Foundation and Friends of the Library groups from Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Cambria, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Oceano, Santa Margarita, and Shell Beach libraries.

For more information about Summer Reading, summer events, and County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries locations, visit SLOLibrary.org.

County of SLO Public Libraries