Mid-State Fair now accepting employees and volunteers through online applications

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair is now accepting volunteers and employees for its event this year.

Below is a press release on the request from the organization:

(PASO ROBLES, CA) – Online applications are now being accepted for multiple employment and volunteer opportunities at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair.

The Fair is looking for people who would be interested in temporary work this summer in the categories of Admissions, Event Staff, Maintenance, and Stagehands.

In addition, the Fair’s “Friends of the Fair” program is looking for people who wish to volunteer their time organizing and implementing the 2024 Fair.

Volunteers truly bring the fairgrounds to life as they help manage the Exhibits program, decorate the buildings, and assist guests throughout the 12-day event.

Volunteers are asked to dedicate at least 10 hours helping at one workday before the Fair and at least one 2-hour shift during the Fair.

To learn more and to apply to work and/or volunteer, please visit the Applications page on our website www.MidStateFair.com. The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

