California Mid-State Fair announces this year’s Mission Square lineup

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced its Mission Square stage lineup Tuesday, free to watch with paid admission to the Fair at 7:00 p.m. nightly during the event.

Below are the listed artists set to perform this year:

7/17/24 – The Moonstone Band – The Moonstone Band is comprised of local seasoned musicians who play music rooted in classic rock and roll. From Fleetwood Mac to Pink Floyd, Steve Winwood, Santana, Sheryl Crow, and more, they are sure to entertain with their eclectic mix of music.

7/18/24 – Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band – Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band are an iconic band of the California central coast, celebrating 48 years of enthusiastic, tireless entertainment. Revisit your youthful memories and make new unforgettable moments that will last a lifetime!

7/19/24 – IMVA – Drawing from their diverse backgrounds and musical influences, IMVA delivers captivating R&B and soul sounds that leave audiences mesmerized. Their outstanding vocals and dynamic instrumental arrangements have earned them a reputation for creating unforgettable musical experiences

7/20/24 – Sweet T's One-Man Caravan – Fresh off his residency with Irish rockers, U2, Terry Lawless has toured all his adult life with rock and roll royalty. His captivating solo act is a blend of keyboards, vocals, saxophone, flute, and accordion with a huge collection of pop, rock and soul dance favorites. His wide vocal range couples with absolute mastery of his instruments to provide a one-of-a-kind experience

7/21/24 – RIFF TIDE – A classic dance band bringing surf, rock, funk & soul much more to every gig! With locally renowned musicians Steven J. Eddy on bass, Mikie Antonette on drums, Debi Red on vox, and legendary guitar man, Steve Conrad

7/22/24 – John Pemberton – Renowned country music artist John Pemberton has been captivating audiences since the age of 5, with notable accomplishments including being named CCR Radio's Male Vocalist of the Year in 2014. His latest releases are currently available on popular streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

7/23/24 – Bad Obsession – They have been rocking the central coast for almost a decade. With a great mix of classic rock, country, and dance hits from the 70s, 80s, and beyond.

7/24/24 – WhoseHouseIsThis? – A 4-piece indie rock band from Lompoc, California, that have been playing together since early high school. They write, record, and release their music themselves, and love to cover classic rock music and contemporary indie rock music.

7/25/24 – Cloudship – A central California based rock duo fusing alt-rock, soul, psychedelic, blues, and progressive music.

7/26/24 – Unfinished Business – Specializing in the best and most popular music of all time: 1960s rock, pop, & soul by artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, various Motown, and Memphis soul artists, and more. Ed Miller on lead guitar and vocals, Stan Harrison on keyboards, Mike Dias on bass and vocals, and Bill Wolf on drums and vocals.

7/27/24 – Neighborhood Katz – Musical nerds and lifelong professionals in the music industry. They’re passionate and energetic with a wide range of styles from timeless classic rock, Motown, R&B, soul, pop, funk, and country.

7/28/24 – Critical Mass – Features a diverse pallet of music that moves seamlessly through genres of rock, pop, country, and soul from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and on into the 2000’s. The vocal strength of the band is rich with multiple layers of melodic harmonies, backed up with the sounds of the keyboards, trombone, and saxophone.

Tickets for the Mid-State Fair are available online and the event will happen this summer from July 17-28.