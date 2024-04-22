Comedian Nate Bargatze announced for 2024 Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Comedian Nate Bargatze will perform at the California Mid-State Fair on July 18 at in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The Grammy-nominated Tennessee native has been described as one of the cleanest comics and has received numerous awards for his specials on various streaming platforms.

Bargatze's appearances for Variety's 2022 comedy issue and various late-night talk shows have brought him attention and acclaim for his clean and funny material.

Tickets will be on sale starting Friday at various prices and for ticket purchases and early access options, visit the Mid-State Fair website.