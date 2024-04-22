4,000 acres of San Luis Obispo Greenbelt to receive climate protection

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo is taking steps to protect the greenbelt of open space that surrounds San Luis Obispo from extreme heat, floods and wildfires.

"If the City is able to support natural ecosystems to be more resilient to extreme heat, floods, and wildfires, we are directly investing in the future safety of our community" said Lucia Pohlman with the City of San Luis Obispo.

According to the city, the total greenbelt area is 54,400 acres.

4,000 acres of that greenbelt is city-owned property.

"Did you know that almost the entire City of SLO is surrounded by a Greenbelt?" asked the City of San Luis Obispo online.

Over 55 miles of trails are open to the public within the greenbelt.

"Your favorite hikes – including the Johnson Ranch Loop, Bishop Peak Summit, and the Lemon Grove Loop – are all part of the City’s Greenbelt Protection Program" said the city.

We will be speaking with City of San Luis Obispo today about the projects completed so far at Johnson Ranch and upcoming projects within the Greenbelt Protection Program.