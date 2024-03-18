TLC & Shaggy announced for the California Mid-State Fair in July

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday both TLC & Shaggy as concert performers for this year's fair in July.

TLC gained notoriety in the 1990s for their combination of hip hop, soul and funk, most notably through their famous hit "Waterfalls."

The four-time Grammy award-winning group is the most successful American music girl group with 85 million records sold worldwide.

Shaggy first burst onto the music scene for his reggae and dancehall innovation in New York after being born in Jamaica.

The MC is the only diamond-selling dancehall artist in music history with over 40 million albums sold and two Grammies to his name.

Both will perform at the fair at 7:30 p.m. on July 25 and tickets will be available starting March 22.

For more information on tickets and the fair as a whole, visit its website here.