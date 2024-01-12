California Mid-State Fair opens applications for 2024

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced it has opened applications for the 2024 summer.

The organization provided more information in the following press release:

Online applications are now being accepted for singers and bands who wish to perform at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair. Local bands will have the opportunity to play the Mission Square Stage, Island Stage, or at La Cantina.

Please visit the Applications page at www.MidStateFair.com to apply. Deadline to apply is Friday, March 22, 2024. Late applications will not be considered. If selected, acts will be notified via email no later than Friday, April 5, 2024.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year's theme is "Wide Open Spaces!".