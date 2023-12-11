Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles Recreation Services offers free family holiday fun at Centennial Park

Santa Mail: Levi Holt of Paso Robles slips his letter to Santa into the magical mailbox in the Centennial Park main lobby. All children who mail letters between Thursday, December 7 and Thursday, December 21 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a special treat bag courtesy of Santa’s elves. For more information about this and all other activities happening at Centennial Park this holiday season, please visit prcity.com/recreation or contact recreation services at 805. 237.3988.
Paso Robles Recreation Services
Santa Mail: Levi Holt of Paso Robles slips his letter to Santa into the magical mailbox in the Centennial Park main lobby. All children who mail letters between Thursday, December 7 and Thursday, December 21 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a special treat bag courtesy of Santa’s elves. For more information about this and all other activities happening at Centennial Park this holiday season, please visit prcity.com/recreation or contact recreation services at 805. 237.3988.
By
Published 6:04 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Recreation Services is offering free family activities this holiday season at Centennial Park.

Organizers provided more information in the following press release:

Paso Robles, CA –This holiday, Paso Robles Recreation Services welcomes community members to celebrate the season with several free activities designed to delight this December.

Mail Your Letters to Santa: December 7 through 21 • Monday - Thursday • 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

This year Santa’s elves have delivered a magical mailbox to Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles) for children to send their letters to Santa. The mailbox includes a holiday background that makes a sweet photo-op of your little ones in the main lobby of Centennial Park. Every child who mails a letter will receive a special treat bag from Santa’s elves. Download a free Santa letter template at prcity.com/recreation.

Holly Jolly Family Celebration: Wednesday, December 13 • 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm (arrive anytime)

Join the Recreation Services elves for a free holiday celebration at Centennial Park designed especially for children ages ten and under. During this party, your child can decorate holiday sugar cookies (with plenty of icing and sprinkles provided), sip cocoa and visit our Santa letter writing table to create the perfect note to drop into the Santa Mailbox in the lobby. Ms. Vanessa Salas Orr of YaYa Yoga ca will be offering two special story times during this event. Salas-Orr will read from her new picture book, Calm McYogi’s Farm. This special book will be available for purchase and signing following Ms. Vanessa’s story times at 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Holiday Hospitality Days: Monday, December 18 through Thursday, December 21 • 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Recreation Services will be spreading holiday cheer by hosting hospitality days for the community this December. Visit the Centennial Park main lobby and grab a holiday goodie (or two) as our holiday gift to you.

For more information, please visit prcity.com/recreation. Contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at 805-237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
holidays
KEYT
paso robles

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content